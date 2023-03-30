IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Lewis Carlisle

March 30, 2023

By Sheila Evans

It was not long before Lewis was sharing with John and Anne the story about the camping trip to Maine, and the guide’s plan to make a bowl out of her piece of a tree. “And John said, ‘Well, you know, you ought to think about going to the Dog Park and seeing if there are any burls left over there in all the wood they’ve been piling up.’ It was 25 feet high or so. And with that idea from John and Anne, I decided to go over to the site and look. However, the contractor — and probably rightly so — told me that I wasn’t allowed on the site; that there were too many construction things and they were starting to chip up wood, and there were just dangerous things going on. So I left.”