Holiday Hoopla, lighting of lighthouse this weekend

December 11, 2021

By Staff Report

If you like the lights, if you like the Grinch and you like a drive-in theater, there are two holiday events will take place on the island this weekend – one on Friday and one on Saturday – that are just for you.

The second annual Holiday Hoopla, sponsored by Lee County Parks & Recreation, will take place this weekend.

Join in the “Hoopla” on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center.

There will be pictures with the Grinch and Santa, holiday stocking crafts, sugar cookie decorating, ornament design and snow globe making. Following the activities, park your cart or bring chairs to enjoy a holiday movie experience on the big screen, starting at 6 p.m.

There is no charge to join in the fun at this family-oriented event.

The annual lighting of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse Christmas lights will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. There will be live music and complimentary appetizers. The lighthouse gift shop will be open; there will also be a silent auction. Wine will be served for a small donation. The event is free, parking is $3. Proceeds support the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum and four local barrier island Florida State Parks.