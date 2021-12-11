Teen with island roots set to compete in Ironman 70.3 this weekend

December 11, 2021

By T Michele Walker

It’s difficult to put a pin in Tim Fetzer’s accent. Born and raised in Germany, Tim has a clear German accent, but his father is from Chicago which is evident when Tim says words like, “Chicago” voicing the characteristic mid-western vowel spread.

None of this will matter one iota when Tim, now 18 years old, competes in the Ironman 70.3 Florida race held in Haines City this weekend.

“I don’t know how a Chicago accent sounds,” admits Tim with a laugh. “But I guess I have it. I just speak German and English, and I took Latin in German high school, too, but you don’t speak that. My dad was born in Chicago and came to Germany as a teenager. He met my mom and started his own business in Germany, producing medical instruments for doctors.”

Dead languages aside, Tim is a young man, with a maturity that belies his years. While raised in Germany, the Fetzer family spent time every year in Boca Grande.

“We came here every vacation. When our dad asked us where we wanted to go on a vacation, it was always Boca Grande, which was always our favorite place to be. Then we ended up buying a condo here.”

The Fetzer family remained in Germany to raise their two sons.

“My big brother and I grew up in Germany and went to German high school, but always came to Boca Grande from the beginning. Boca Grande is our second home.”

Tim started off playing soccer as a child. “I played the biggest sport in Germany which is soccer. My dream was always to do some sport professionally. When I got older, I felt like I probably wasn’t going to make it professionally as a soccer pro.”

That’s when Tim discovered triathlons.

Tim Fetzer

“After soccer, I felt like I needed some kind of new challenge. Then a good family friend of ours, his name is Normann Stadler, motivated me to get into that sport. He’s been like a mentor and helps with my training.”

Tim is in good hands, as Normann Stadler is a retired professional triathlete from Germany who won the 2004 and 2006 Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Hawaii. Stadler was a member of the Tri Dubai triathlon team until it disbanded at the end of 2006 and up until 2011, he was a member of the Commerzbank Triathlon Team.

Tim is excited to compete in the Ironman 70.3 Florida in Haines City. “I would say that this race is going to be my biggest one until now.”

Triathlons begin with swimming, then biking, culminating with a run. One might ask if Florida provides the challenging terrain for such a race. “What I heard from many people is that Haines City has some rolling hills. I’m training here right now in Boca Grande where it’s just flat. I like hills a little bit because, in Europe, we have some big mountains.”

Tim shares his goals for the race. “For this race, I’m going to try to finish in the top three in my age group, which is 18 to 25 years. I’ve been training for four and a half months for this race and feel ready to go.”

A typical training day for Tim is to wake up, have a quick cup of coffee and then go for a run right away. “Then I just hang out a little bit, go to the beach and then have lunch. I’m kind of like an old person because I take naps, too,” Tim laughed. “It’s probably because I’m so tired from my training. Then I usually go for a bike ride, so I try to do two disciplines a day.”

Now that the Fetzer family is in Boca Grande, training has been a joy for Tim as he and his family love the friendly vibe of the community. “When I came here, it’s a different spirit, the people are more open. If you pass someone on a golf cart, everyone waves to each other. That’s what I love about the people in Boca Grande and the entire United States. We love the beach and we’re big fishermen, too. It’s just paradise for me.”

This isn’t the first rodeo for Tim, or should we say race. “I started with triathlons when I was 15 years old, so I did some short ones, beginner races until now.”

Last year, Tim competed in his first half-distance Ironman in the Czech Republic, finishing third in his age group and he has big aspirations.

“I want to try and become a professional in this sport. I just finished German high school and I’ll be attending the University of Arizona in Tucson this spring. I’m going into pre-med, so Germany is behind me.”

It’s a smart move as Tucson is a triathlon hotspot, where all of the professional triathletes train. “It’s also a good school,” said Tim with a smile. “So everything is perfect.”