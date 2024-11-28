History: Some favorite personal memories of Boca Grande

November 28, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY JAMES J. BLAHA, DIRECTOR, BOCA GRANDE HISTORY CENTER

After many years of bringing my family to Florida for vacations, my wife and I decided to plan for our retirement, which included moving to the Sunshine State. Previously, we had rented condos but eventually invested in timeshares on Sanibel Island. After an exhaustive search for affordable retirement property on Sanibel Island – during which we quickly learned the difference between “oceanfront” and “ocean view” – our Sanibel realtor suggested we continue our search in “Old Florida,” specifically a place called Boca Grande.

Thus, on New Year’s Eve Day in 1987, we temporarily left our Sanibel timeshare and began our search for “Shangri-La.” After numerous stops to ask for directions, we finally found the entrance to the causeway, paid the toll, and began our drive on the privately owned Boca Grande Causeway (also known as the Schuckman Causeway). As we drove over the middle bridge, I looked to my right and was dazzled by the sparkling emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico. I turned to my wife and said, “This is it. We have arrived at our future home!” We purchased our home on Boca Grande in 1988.

The intent of this article is to highlight some of my impressions as a newbie in 1988, note the changes since then, and share a few historical tidbits.

Boca Grande Causeway

In 1988, the toll for cars was $3.20. Only Gasparilla Island property owners could apply for a discounted toll, but they had to show proof of ownership. Back then, the office for obtaining the discount was located in the middle of the first bridge near the toll booth. Stopping on the bridge was not allowed, so I would stop at one end while my wife exited the car to walk to the office. I then drove to the other end and waited for her return. Thankfully, today’s Bridge Authority has adopted more customer-friendly rules and procedures.

Railroad Trestle

Driving on the Boca Grande Causeway, I often glanced at the remaining railroad trestle crossing Gasparilla Sound. It reminded me of the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad, a subsidiary of the American Agricultural Chemical Company, which brought visitors and residents to the island.

Freight cars carried phosphate mined in Central Florida to the south end of Gasparilla Island – Port Boca Grande – to be loaded onto ships.

I imagined travelers on passenger trains being awestruck by the natural beauty of the waters, flora, and fauna as the train tracks ran along the Gulf beaches before being relocated inland in 1925 to prevent erosion damage and allow for future development.

Favorite Restaurants

In 1988, Boca Grande offered many excellent dining options. The most eclectic was The Loose Caboose, located in the former railroad depot waiting room. It featured an extensive menu, homemade ice cream, and quirky memorabilia, including a toy circus bear on a miniature bicycle. Today, it’s the Key Lime Bistro.

Another popular spot was Loons on a Limb, owned by Sue and Jay Spurgeon. Known for its “Cheers” atmosphere, it served legendary breakfasts and occasional dinners during the season. The counter table, home to the “Breakfast Club” of locals, buzzed with stories, news, and gossip.

Other notable restaurants from 1988 include Jams, The Lighthouse Hole, The Theatre Restaurant, Casual Clam, and French Quarter Café, among others. The iconic Temptation Restaurant, open then and still thriving, remains a staple of Boca Grande’s dining scene.

Health Clinic

In 1988, the clinic was located in the annex building across from today’s clinic. Despite limited medical equipment, the staff created a caring environment. It was there we met the island’s beloved Dr. Hank Wright.

Dr. Wright combined medical skill with humor. For example, when stitching up our son’s head, he used a desk lamp hanging from the ceiling for light. He advised us to remove the stitches ourselves when healing occurred.

One legendary story tells of Dr. Wright driving an ambulance with a deceased passenger. When asked by the toll taker to pay for the “second person,” he humorously suggested they try collecting the toll from the deceased.

The Galleria

The Galleria, located at the northeast corner of Fourth Street (now Michael Saunders Realty), was a treasure trove of Asian art, furniture, jewelry and more. Owned by Chuck and Pat Agles, it opened in 1993 and closed in 2005, offering an exotic shopping experience unmatched on the island.

Knight Brothers

The Knight Brothers Boat Yard, one of the island’s oldest businesses, was started in 1945 by Johns Knight Sr. and his brother Francis. The yard built boats up to 54 feet in length and was the third-largest employer on the island.

It closed in 1989 after the property was sold to the owners of the Gasparilla Inn. Whidden’s Marina, Miller’s Marina, and the Pass Marina also reflect the island’s rich maritime history.

I could write volumes about my early impressions. From the Chevron Service Station, owned by Clyde and Carolyn Nabers, to the many nonprofit organizations like the Woman’s Club, the contributions of locals and pioneers have made Gasparilla Island special.

Could any newbie not be impressed?

For more about Gasparilla Island’s history, visit bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com or find us on Facebook. The History Center is currently closed due to storm damage, but staff can be reached via email:

• Kim Kyle: kim@bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com | (941) 830-0454

• Jim Blaha: archives@bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com



