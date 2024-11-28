Business and Real Estate: Demolition permits on island from county

November 28, 2024

By Staff Report

In recent weeks there have been a number of demolition permits in process in Lee County. Recent applications listed by Lee County’s Building & Permitting Services in October and November. • DEM2024-00611: 2275 Shore Lane – Complete demolition of structure, pool. Application received. • DEM2024-00605: 2110 21st Street West – Demolition of structure and pool. […]