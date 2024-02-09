Historic Preservation Board considers two residential projects

Two projects, including a signature house at 181 Gilchrist Ave., will go before Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The proposed new house on Gilchrist is a two-story new design. A site plan submitted by Daily Janssen Architects of West Palm Beach shows the proposed two-story cottage on Gilchrist to be situated next to the site’s existing banyan tree, which has been nicknamed by the community as the Octopus Tree.

Documents supporting the application indicate the history of the location and neighboring houses.

The new cottage would have a terracotta tile roof, designed and textured to appear as shingles. Smaller roof sections, according to submitted documents, will have standing seam copper roofs.

Planning staff who have reviewed the design recommended approval for the plan as depicted, and feel that it is consistent with design guidelines. Next door to the cottage is an already approved garage.

The other item on the agenda is 1874 18th Street East, the Marilla Residence. The board will consider the rehab of the house and addition to the rear of an in-ground pool covered by a pergola. It would have a six-foot-high wall separating the pool from the water access easement.

The project, according to designs submitted by architect T.A. Krebs, will raise the structure three feet and incorporate higher garages. The design will also increase the indoor space by enclosing the east side of the property. A major design change will eliminate the arched windows in favor of double-hung sash.

The house currently has vinyl siding. The new design will increase the “complexity of design” and add fish scale siding at gable ends, add a stucco finish on ground floors and use composite horizontal siding on top floors.

The 18th Street case is SCA2023-00024; the case at 181 Gilchrist Avenue is SCA2023-00023.

The next meeting date will be March 13.