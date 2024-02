Gasparilla Estates residents offered 10 percent settlement

February 9, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Tired of fighting. That’s the word from one of the main homeowner claimants to an upcoming bankruptcy case for The Gasparilla Mobile Estates, which is located just to the west of Gasparilla Marina in Placida. “Some folks have lost everything,” said Peter Bezemer, a Canadian who has been a resident of the park for over […]