Hermitage offers beachfront preview of new work

December 15, 2023

By Garland Pollard

The Hermitage Artist Retreat will preview a new arts program on Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. on the Hermitage Beach on Manasota Key. This new program will offer a glimpse into the creative process of three Hermitage Fellows in the midst of creating new work. Multidisciplinary visual artist Anne Patterson and composer Patrick Harlin […]