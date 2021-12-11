Grande Rounds series off to a good start

December 11, 2021

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

The Grande Rounds health lecture series sponsored by the Boca Grande Health Clinic and the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation kicked off the season on November 16 with a webinar to welcome everyone back for the season. Clinic physician Raymond A. James, D.O., and Clinic CEO Mark Driscoll, covered what to expect as our seasonal residents return to the Island. This webinar is archived and can be viewed at vimeo.com/647009215/9e2967ea4e.

Approximately 150 people registered for the virtual event, where a COVID-19 update was provided as Dr. James discussed the importance of accessing the most scientifically reliable data and walked everyone through a look at what the Clinic’s testing data is telling us about how we’re experiencing the pandemic locally.

In addition to medical information and tips for staying healthy during the holidays, Mark Driscoll discussed the Clinic’s recent accomplishments and planning that’s underway to further improve the care experience. “The Clinic is entering a new phase of commitment, reinforcing our mission and values, and setting a vision for a very bright future. A five-year strategic plan to elevate our services will be unveiled in the coming months and you can look forward to improved care and referral services as we cement formal partnerships both on and off the Island,” said Driscoll.

In addition, some of the exciting ways the Clinic plans to honor its legacy throughout 2022 and celebrate 75 years of on-Island care commitment to the Island were previewed during the webinar.

A few key webinar take-aways:

• Vaccination continues to be the best way through this pandemic. If you are not already vaccinated and are eligible, get vaccinated and get your booster.

• Learn what COVID-19 testing options are available at the Clinic, what to do if you’ve been exposed, and stay updated by visiting the Clinic’s COVID-19 Resource Center at bghc.org/resources/covid-19-resource-center/.

• We could be in for a rocky flu season, so get your flu shot now. (It takes two weeks to become effective, so plan ahead.)

Grande Rounds events are free of charge as part of the Clinic’s and Foundation’s mission to educate the community. Please join us for these informative sessions, which are planned for January, February and March 2022. Event information, including program recordings, are available on the Clinic’s website at bghc.org/events/.