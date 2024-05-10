Graduation Parade set for Wednesday, May 29
May 10, 2024
By Staff Report
On Wednesday, May 29th, The Island School will be hold a golf cart parade to recognize their 5th-grade graduates. Please join them in celebrating this milestone by stepping outside your business or home between 11:45 a.m. to noon, giving the 5th graders a clap, a wave, and a cheer to show you support for all they have accomplished. Listen for the horns, they will signal our arrival.
The parade route is as follows:
- Start–Gasparilla Inn Beach Club
- Head to 5th Street
- Continue on 5th Street (cross over bike path)
- Left turn onto E. Railroad
- Rt. turn onto 7th Street E.
- Rt. turn onto Palm Ave.
- Rt. turn onto 5th Street (cross over bike path)
- Left turn onto Park Ave.
- Left turn onto 1st Street
- Left turn onto Palm Ave.
- Rt. turn onto 3rd Street
- Left turn onto Lee Ave.
- Left turn onto 4th Street
- Rt. turn onto E. Railroad
- Rt. turn onto 7th Street E.
- Rt. turn onto Palm Ave. (the parade will end in front of The Gasparilla Inn)