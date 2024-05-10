Graduation Parade set for Wednesday, May 29

May 10, 2024

By Staff Report

On Wednesday, May 29th, The Island School will be hold a golf cart parade to recognize their 5th-grade graduates. Please join them in celebrating this milestone by stepping outside your business or home between 11:45 a.m. to noon, giving the 5th graders a clap, a wave, and a cheer to show you support for all they have accomplished. Listen for the horns, they will signal our arrival.

The parade route is as follows: