SW Florida Fishing: Snook in the backcountry, tarpon in the pass

May 9, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE Tarpon season is here! It is May and the tarpon have shown up big time in Boca Grande pass! If you are looking to catch a tarpon call your local guide and get out in that water because the tarpon are here! The back bay fishing has also been good with […]