Golf cart vs. tree results in injuries

November 22, 2023

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriff responded to a golf cart accident involving juveniles this past weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4:09 p.m. a call came in regarding a single-cart accident at 4th Street and Gilchrist Avenue. The driver, the caller said, was a 16-year-old male who sustained a head […]