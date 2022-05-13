GIBA reports historic number of vehicles over bridge in March

At its spring quarterly meeting Thursday, May 5 the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority had some interesting news
about the traffic flow in recent days, particularly about two days this past March. GIBA Executive Director Kathy Banson-Verrico gave a report on the traffic passing through the toll booths during the first six months of the fiscal year. She reported that traffic numbers were up. Cash tolls were about 13 percent above the same time last fiscal year. Customer service tolls, or bridge passes, were up by about 10 percent, and overall traffic was up eight percent. She said this represented about 47,000 more vehicles than the number from the same period last year.