Weather cancels Ladies Day; first time in 31 years

May 13, 2022

By Staff Report

The Manasota Mermaids didn’t even get their fins wet in the 2022 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament, as the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce had to make a tough call and cancel the event on account of bad weather. The call was made just before the tournament began, and 70 percent refunds were given. The captain’s […]