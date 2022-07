FWC makes numerous announcements important to Southwest Florida

July 15, 2022

By Staff Report

At its July meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) covered a lot of ground, including redfish and amberjack regulations, shore nesting bird safety and how to handle injured wild animals. The (FWC) approved new management regions and regulation changes for redfish in state waters following the final rule hearing. These regulation changes, […]