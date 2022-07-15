The tarpon are here … where are all y’all anglers?

July 15, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Right now the amount of tarpon in Boca Grande Pass is prolific, according to many local captains, but when you look out on the water, you’ll often see only two or three boats. While it’s a good thing that the tarpon population gets a rest after a busy season, there are still people who make their living guiding on the water and are ready to take clients out – and the tarpon are ready to be caught and put up a fight.