Friends of renowned island artist Patti Middleton donate her last painting to TIS

February 3, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Friends from decades past, I came to regard Patti Middleton as the true artistic nature muse of our coast. Her passing in May of last year seemed emblematic of the titanic scale of change throughout our island world and beyond. I really felt this first when legendary seaplane pilot Mark Futch went on ahead in 2018. So memorable from earlier flying days was a sunset flight with Mark from the Boca Grande bayou out over Boca Grande Pass, which I preserved in a poem “Charlotte Harbor Sea Peace” in my collection called “Verdana Poems.”