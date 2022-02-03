‘Proof’ by RPP is back on, to be held under the Sunshade

February 3, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Here’s the scoop! The Royal Palm Players are presenting a rescheduled table reading of “Proof” in a theater-in-the-round setting created on the Friend’s Pavilion next Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 15 – Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. All tickets are for general seating and can be purchased by phone from the Royal Palm Players Box Office by calling 964-2670 or on the website at royalpalmplayers.com. The ticket cost is $15.