Fourth of July Freedom Golf Cart Parade details

July 1, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Got your bunting picked out? Your pinwheels primed? Your streamers slung high and low? We hope you do, because on Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. the new traditional Freedom Gulf Cart Parade will begin.

Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. but you might want to be there even a bit earlier to ensure a good place in the line. The first cart onscene will pull into the little parking lot between Scarpa’s Coastal and Englewood Bank & Trust and wait for the rest. At 9 a.m. sharp the carts will begin their procession, weaving through town several times, honking their horns and just loving freedom in general.

The sky is the limit for decorations, and while there are no prizes for those who present with the best carts, you can be certain that worldwide notoriety will be yours, thanks to the modern technology of Youtube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook that we have at our fingertips. Our Boca Beacon social media pages will be providing you with top of the line coverage of this patriotic event as well.