VOTE! 2022 Primary election information you should know 

July 1, 2022

By Staff Report

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections office will mail new voter information cards to all active Lee County voters this month. The voter information cards will include the voter’s personal information, voting districts, precinct number, Election Day voting location and party affiliation.

Visit lee.vote to check your voter registration status, Vote-by-Mail Ballot status, request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot, view your Sample Ballot when it becomes available, or find your Election Day voting location. Save time by marking your sample ballot ahead of time and bringing it with you when voting in person at an early-voting site or on Election Day.

You can receive further instructions about mail-in ballots at lee.vote. Primary election deadline for requesting a ballot is August 13.

Remember, Florida is a closed primary election state. In primary elections, registered voters can only vote for their registered party’s candidates in a partisan race on the ballot. Voters without a party affiliation may only vote for partisan candidates in a primary election if the candidates running for office all have the same party affiliation and the winner in the primary election will not face any opposition in the general election. This is referred to as a Universal Primary Contest.

Additionally, in a primary election all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote on any issue, nonpartisan race, and race where a candidate faces no opposition in the general election.

• Primary Election: Tuesday, August 23

• Deadline to Register to Vote or Change Party Affiliation: Monday, July 25

• Deadline to Request Vote-by-Mail Ballot to be Mailed: 5 p.m., Saturday, August 13

• Early Voting: Saturday, August 13 to

Saturday, August 20,10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily

Boca Grande residents should research these candidates:

• COMMISSIONERS, Districts 2 and 4

• SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS, Districts 1, 4, 5, and 6

• CITY OF CAPE CORAL, Mayor and Districts 1, 4 and 6

• CITY OF FORT MYERS, Mayor and City Wards 1, 3 and 5

• LEE COUNTY COURT JUDGES, Group 4