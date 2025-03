Florida author’s tales of HOA mayhem

March 13, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

A satire on Florida homeowner association takes readers on a humorous journey into the unpredictable world of homeowners’ associations through the eyes of a property manager. “The HOA Chronicles: A Cautionary Tale of Mismanagement, Mishaps, and Mayhem” by Trudy Jean Evans is out as of Jan. 30. Evans grew up in St. Louis but has […]