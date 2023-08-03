Fixing the island’s low points: High water worries continue on north, south end

August 3, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Since Hurricane Ian, Boca Grande has seen a dry year. Of course, that could change at any time. After hurricanes or, really, any big rainstorm, there are a few areas of the island that flood – namely at the north end of the island along Gasparilla Road and on the southern end of the island, including Gulf Boulevard at the Gasparilla Island Light and the very south tip of the island. Depending on the depth of the water, residents with taller SUVs and pickups can plow through the standing water, as they clear about over 10 inches. Cars today, however, can only clear about six inches.