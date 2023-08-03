Leathery crusaders in the LBC: It’s beginning to look a lot like ‘Batmas’

August 3, 2023

By Garland Pollard

It may not be Halloween yet, but any time of year is perfect to celebrate our friend, the bat. Lemon Bay Conservancy (LBC) has just commissioned a bat nursery that they hope will bring over 300 bats to Cape Haze’s Lemon Bay Wildflower Preserve – all at the same bat time.Possibly on the same bat channel. “It is the beginning of our efforts to enter into bat conservation territory,” said Tonya Bramlage of the LBC, the group that installed the house at the Lemon Bay Wildflower Preserve.