Fall Festival canceled due to hurricane damage

October 15, 2024

By Garland Pollard

We are sad to announce that due to Milton’s impacts, Lee County Parks and Recreation needs to cancel the Fall Festival that was to be held Oct. 25. It was to be held at the now-damaged Boca Grande Community Center that afternoon.

Please help spread the word that this is canceled. Our Parks team looks forward to coming up with additional options for island families just as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding.