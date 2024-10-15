Briefly: Updates from Chief C.W. Blosser
October 15, 2024
By Garland Pollard
A Tuesday, Oct. 15 evening update on the island’s recovery:
- G.I.W.A was able to move water today to 7th street. The goal for tomorrow is to get all the way to 1st street. Three phase power was restored to the waste water plant and the pumping station and they are running. Two lift stations were started back up and are working.
- Pipes were delivered for the repairs on the Causeway, which will begin tomorrow.
- Hurricane Plass distribution will be at the Fire Station tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Remember when coming on the Island, prominently display your hand held tag and get in the left lane.
- F.P.L. continues to restore power.
- The comfort station is available at the Crownandshield House. Restrooms, showers, laundry, and wi-fi are at that location.
- We have ice, potable water, canned water and various other things available at the Fire Station.
- Debris pick up starts tomorrow. Place your debris curbside and separate.