ECOWATCH: The puppet masters are pulling strings again

February 3, 2022

By Delores Savas

I had every intention of listing some good and bad events in the ecosystem that needed to be shared. However, I shall digress for just a short time. Long-time readers of this column are familiar with the many quotes I have used through the years. I usually pick a writer who has something to say and will nudge people to think. One such person I have used often was Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States. He was responsible for setting aside land for our national parks that people still enjoy and use today. He was the ultimate conservationist, and he said, “The conservation of natural resources is the fundamental problem. Unless we solve that problem, it will avail us little to solve others.” His most famous quote gave us a little peek into his character: “Speak softly and carry a big stick — and you will go far.” He went on to say, “I’m a part of everything I have read. I am an American, free born and free bred, where I acknowledge no man as my superior except for his own worth, or as my inferior, except for his own demerit.”