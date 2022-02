DOG LIFE: Misconceptions about dog training

February 3, 2022

By Harry Kalajian, MDT

You’re fed up with your dog for not listening to you, so you look for a trainer who can educate Fido to be the perfect dog. Well, there’s more to it than just hiring a professional trainer to help you. Dog training is not hard as long as you follow instructions from the trainer and practice. But don’t think that one or two classes with your trainer will make Fido a perfect dog. The trainer is not a magician.