EcoWatch: Animals are not Easter toys

March 22, 2024

By Delores Savas

Easter is just around the corner and the buying and preparedness of the holiday will fill the next nine days. Consumers may well be shocked as the 2024 Easter cost is expected to top $22 billion. The total figure is the second highest in a survey’s history, after last year’s record-setting $24 billion. It is […]