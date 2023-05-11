Dwindling days until the World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament mean it’s time to make sure you know your schedule

May 11, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

The World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament of 2023 is fast approaching, with 25 boats expected to have signed up by early next week. Fishing will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18, in Boca Grande Pass. Last year’s winners were Capt. Wayne Joiner and his team aboard Hey, Moma! They took home $37,500. Anglers were Alex Shouppe, Chris Sanders, Michael Moorﬁeld and Trey Starling, with First Mate Brecken Stinnett aboard as well.