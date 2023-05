Bombenger takes top prize in first tourney of season

May 11, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

If the first tarpon tournament of the 2023 season, held last Saturday night, gives any indication as to what is in store, it might just be a pretty interesting season. Capt. Chad Bombenger and his team aboard “Sabalo” brought home the prize money for first place with five of the 24 fish released in the #17 Classic.