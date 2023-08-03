Drilling equipment to arrive soon? We hope so
August 3, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
Drilling equipment to begin construction of the new permanent cell phone tower may show up as early as next week, according to representatives of the Boca Grande Cell Phone Tower Committee. After numerous frustrating delays and red tape, this is definitely good news. One committee member, Steve Raville, said they had a call earlier this week that has given them some hope. “There have been a number of delays in the proposed demolition of the bakery, relating to engineering and permitting issues,” he said. “Vertical Bridge has reviewed the situation with the various involved individuals and determined that construction can proceed and need not be delayed by the bakery situation.”
