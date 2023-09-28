Skip to main content

The fountain has finally found a home on Banyan Street

,
September 28, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
t has taken a little bit and the road to finding the Alzamora statue has been fraught with changes … but a deal has finally been struck. The large iconic water feature, laden with Boca Grande shells, mermaids, mosaic pieces of tile and concrete, will find a new home on Banyan Street.

