Sea turtle patrollers busy collecting nesting data
June 4, 2026
By Guest Columnist
BY ARLENE HALLBOCA GRANDE SEA TURTLE ASSOC. With the first month of the 2026 sea turtle nesting season now finished, the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association turtle patrol volunteers have refamiliarized themselves with established Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) protocols and have incorporated any new requirements into their daily patrol routine. Sea turtle […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.