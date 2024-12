Concrete not on county pickup list

November 28, 2024

By Staff Report

Residents of Boca Grande in Lee County with leftover concrete debris from Hurricane Milton are reminded to dispose of it properly at approved facilities. The Charlotte County Landfill at 29751 Zemel Road, Punta Gorda, and the Lee County Resource Recovery Facility at 10500 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers, are among the designated sites. Concrete is not […]