Bridge passholders get 17 days for storm

November 28, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority held their finance committee and quarterly board meeting on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20. At the recommendation of Executive Director Kathy Banson, the board voted to extend the expiration for toll passes by 17 days, the amount of time the bridge was closed for Hurricane Milton. Many passholders have called the […]