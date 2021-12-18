Charlotte County gives ‘go ahead’ to next step for new project at Fishery property

December 18, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

There appeared to be not one bone of contention against the proposed development that will be located on The Fishery property, as Charlotte County commissioners met on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to discuss and finalize zoning changes made to the property last month.

In fact, no one from the board or the public spoke out against the project, which has been named The Village & Marina at Boca Grande: The commissioners’ vote was unanimous.

Island residents Cookie Potter and Jay Feinberg’s plan for a resort with a hotel, condominiums, a restaurant, public marina and other amenities has been closely scrutinized in the past. Potter and Feinberg have had their eye on the property – which once housed not only one of Charlotte Harbor’s biggest fish houses but also art galleries and other shops – for several years. Just as things started looking up regarding the plan coming to fruition, COVID delays and other obstacles put a hold on things. Now, the nearly 15 waterfront acres looks as though it will definitely become The Village & Marina at Boca Grande.

It was no surprise that none of the main conservation organizations in the area opposed the plan. Feinberg has been working with them for quite some time and keeping them appraised of what is going on. The lack of opposition seemed startling to at least one county commissioner, Joe Tiseo, as he commented that he had expected to see environmental groups “lined up out the door.”

The next step that lies on the shoulders of Feinberg and Potter is to find a way to “buy” residential development units from West County properties with the same zoning designation to complete the 99 condominium units proposed. Because the current zoning only allows for 31 units, Jay and Cookie will have to look for those credits elsewhere to complete the full number of 99. They must also pay a small fee to the county’s hurricane fund.

In November Charlotte County Planning and Zoning voted unanimously to rezone two outparcels that were recently purchased by Cookie Potter and Jay Feinberg to complement the 13 acres that were purchased previously, which were zoned as planned development. The two properties are located on the larger parcel but had been zoned multi-family. The planning and zoning board agreed to rezone them to planned development in order to achieve continuity.