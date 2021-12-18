Farmers Market now open on Fridays through April at Wheeler Road

December 18, 2021

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Farmers Market had its grand opening on Friday, December 17, at the Wheeler Road location where it has been in recent years.

The market will be offering products to Boca Grande that include produce, seafood, cheese, pickles, orchids, cut flowers, native plants, prepared foods, soaps, candles, guacamole, smoothies, organics, meats and more.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through April 29. For more information visit buylocallee.com.

Bring your own bags and be prepared to have some farmers market fun.