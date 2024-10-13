Charlotte County announces opening of Gasparilla Island, Manasota Key access

October 13, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Access to Gasparilla Island has reopened. Access to the bridgeless barrier islands and South Manasota Key remain closed. Hurricane Hang tags issued by the Boca Grande Fire Department are required for access. These passes, which are part of a longstanding program of the department, were issued before the hurricane.

At right are the old version of the tags; they do not expire.

For storm response and recovery information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Those with internet access can find information on resources at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/storm.