October 13, 2024

By Garland Pollard

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), with support from Charlotte County, has established a public fuel depot at Charlotte Sports Park, located at 2300 El Jobean Rd. in Port Charlotte. The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice to assist residents in their recovery efforts. Each vehicle is limited to 10 gallons of fuel.