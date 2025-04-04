Joint meeting between Lee County, Charlotte County on April 15 in Punta Gorda

April 4, 2025

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m., the Lee Board of County Commissioners and Charlotte Board of County Commissioners will hold a joint meeting located at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss a wide range of topics, including water quality, coordination efforts on Boca Grande, regional solid waste and Vincent Avenue. This meeting is open to the public, and interested citizens are invited to attend and provide input.