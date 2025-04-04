This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club announced the establishment of a $250,000 Emergency Relief Fund.

TEN YEARS AGO

Kipp, owned by Mike Giobbe, won the Boca Bowser Dog Award at the Boca Grande Dog Show.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

Lee County’s Visitor’s Bureau toured Boca Grande along with volunteer greeters from the Fort Myers International Airport to promote summer tourism.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Lee County DNR and the Sheriff’s Office were tagging derelict boats in the Boca Grande bayou.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

The Lee Historic Preservation board recommended approval of a $14,000 grant to begin preserving Whidden’s Marina as a historical landmark and maritime museum.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

The internationally renowned illustrator and artist Frank Frazetta opened the Frazetta Museum on Park Avenue. Over 60 paintings were on display.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Sunset Realty Corporation dropped their lawsuit seeking approval for 72 motel units at the north end of Gasparilla Island.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Competitors raced in two and five mile runs on the Island to raise money for the Boca Grande Community Center. The funds were going to a newly created boxing gym.