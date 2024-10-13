Lee County resumes regular solid waste garbage runs
October 13, 2024
By Staff Report
Lee County Solid Waste garbage collection will resume Monday, Oct. 14, on the normally scheduled day for all routes in Lee County franchise areas that are accessible to collection trucks. This collection is for household garbage only, which includes everyday trash items and all spoiled food. The county on Monday also will begin Hurricane Milton storm debris pickup throughout the impacted areas of Lee County. Storm debris is collected separately from household garbage. Residents are urged to set out all Milton debris today for the county’s contractors to collect.
Use the following guidelines so that work crews can quickly and efficiently remove debris:
- Most Important – Please set storm debris at the curb away from your normal weekly garbage service; it will be collected and documented separately.
- Place storm debris at the curb in four separate piles: household garbage, appliances (white goods), yard waste and construction and demolition debris. Federal Emergency Management Agency rules require documentation of the volume and type of debris collected to reimburse the county for storm cleanup, which saves local taxpayer dollars.
- Household garbage must be placed in a 40-gallon can or heavy plastic bag, each weighing no more than 50 pounds. If you have a larger county-provided container for automated garbage collection, you may use that as well.
- Place yard waste in piles that can easily be managed by collection personnel with a claw truck.
- To expedite collection, do not place anything beneath low hanging obstacles like trees or power lines or near anything like fire hydrants or mailboxes.
- Food must be removed from any appliance set at the curb. Inedible food should be placed with your normal weekly garbage.