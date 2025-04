Boca Grande takes parking discussion to Ft. Myers

April 4, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

A motion to move forward with the Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance amendment, and direct it to an anticipated May 20 public hearing, was passed 3-2 with Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass and Commissioner David Mulicka voting against the directive during the Tuesday, April 1 meeting. “I personally don’t want to go to the Temp, and have dinner […]