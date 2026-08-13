Charlotte Affordable Housing meets Aug. 19
August 13, 2026
By Staff Report
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee has scheduled a meeting at 10 a.m., Aug. 19, 2026 at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Dr., Port Charlotte to consider approval of Charlotte HOME applications and policy update, receive State Housing Initiatives Partnership program monitoring results/recommendations, conduct the annual review of affordable housing incentive strategies, consider a new […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.