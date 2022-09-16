Canine recreation is soon to commence!

September 16, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

There’s some big changes taking place down at the end of Wheeler Road. The dog park plan is starting to take shape, with fences being installed and sod being laid down. A cul-de-sac has appeared as well (see top left) and parking for the big and little dog parks has been paved. Lee County officials said they are currently in the process of selecting a date for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to happen in the month of November or early December. As far as the tennis/pickleball courts are concerned, they are still closed.