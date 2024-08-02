Calusa Waterkeeper holds Taps Flow for H2O brewery event

August 2, 2024

By Sheila Evans

Throughout August, all join Calusa Waterkeeper at local top breweries and bars that will let the Taps Flow for H2O. The event starts on Aug. 3-4 at Millennial Brewing in downtown Fort Myers, and concludes at Margaritaville’s License to Chill rooftop bar. This will coincide with Jimmy Buffett’s Day of Giving on Saturday, Aug. 31. Additional stops include Coastal Dayz Brewery, Eight-Foot Brewing, Point Ybel Brewing and Fort Myers Brewing.

“It’s truly amazing to see these local breweries and bars step up in a united effort to support Calusa Waterkeeper’s mission of protecting and restoring 1,000 square miles of water bodies in Southwest Florida,” said Connie Ramos-Williams, Executive Director of Calusa Waterkeeper, in a release.

Guests can enjoy music, games, giveaways, beer, beverages, and food with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Calusa Waterkeeper’s water quality programs. Guests can also enter to win a two-night getaway at Margaritaville Beach Resort, with the winner being announced at Margaritaville Beach Resort on August 31 at 8:00 p.m. All events are open to the public at no cost.

“As we celebrate National Water Quality Awareness Month, let us remember that the health of our water is directly linked to the health of our communities and ecosystems,” Ramos-Williams said, in the release.”By joining us in this month-long series of events, you can contribute to a brighter, cleaner future for our waterways and the countless species that depend on them, including us.”

Visit calusawaterkeeper.org/tapsflow or call (239) 899-1440.