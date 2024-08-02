Hermitage Artist Retreat and Sarasota County Agree to lease extension

August 2, 2024

By Evan Dunbar

Sarasota Board of County Commissioners approved an amendment to the Hermitage Artist Retreat lease on Manasota Key. The amendment extends the lease term of the Hermitage and provides other safety and security protections for the Hermitage.

“We are excited to further our partnership with Sarasota County, and we are grateful to the County Commissioners and staff who recognize the special role the Hermitage plays in our region,” said Hermitage CEO Andy Sandberg, in a release. “We are planning a vision for the Hermitage that is looking many decades down the road.”

The newly approved lease amendment creates an extension of the lease through 2045, extendable through 2055, upon the completion of planned improvements by the Hermitage. The lease confirms greater access to parking, increased privacy and protection as well as other updates to reflect the expansion of the Hermitage.

Each year the Hermitage hosts nearly 100 artists-in-residence. These award-winning and world-renowned creators share their talents and insight through free community programs hosted at the Hermitage. These programs offer variety of events to all throughout Sarasota County. The works created at the Hermitage regularly go on to theaters, concert halls, publishing houses, museums and galleries. There are now over 800 Hermitage alumni creating and sharing work.

“These last few years have been an especially exciting period of growth for the Hermitage,” said Board President Carole Crosby. “I can think of no other organization that collaborates so successfully with such a wide range of arts and cultural institutions while offering a high volume of first-class arts and education experiences to our community.”

For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.