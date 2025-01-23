Business & Real Estate: Bridge Authority details hurricane losses totaling over $1.4 million

January 23, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority has compiled an estimated list of financial losses to date from Hurricane Milton, totaling $1,486,847. This does not include the future work toward armoring the bridge approaches and causeway system, wrote Executive Director Kathy Banson in an email to the Beacon. “That phase is in the early stages, and we […]