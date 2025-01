Lee staff proactively working on Clinic parking issue, Ruane says

January 23, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane raised a commissioner’s item during the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, regarding an upcoming Boca Grande Health Clinic zoning case. The case was heard and continued yet again on Thursday, Jan. 23. The hearing, in Fort Myers, was regarding a variance for parking spaces. The […]