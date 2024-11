Business and Real Estate: Report non renewals to state of Florida

November 14, 2024

By Staff Report

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky is encouraging policyholders to reach out directly to the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), if consumers impacted by recent storms receive a notice of nonrenewal or notice of cancellation that may have taken effect or will take effect between Sept. 26 until Dec. 10. Emergency orders are in place that […]